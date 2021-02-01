10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto are kicking off the new year right. Most recent arrivals include a new Jamaican patty spot that also serves ice cream, and North America's first location of a Japanese ramen brand that deals in delicious tori paitan.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in January.

There's a new pupuseria in town. This takeout spot for Salvadoran corncakes grills up pupusas stuffed with cheese and beans. You can also get pizza-sized pupusas in a box, plus horchata on the side.

The Junction Triangle has a new venture from backyard barbecuer to full-fledged business owner Matthew Horowitz. The menu includes brisket and pulled chicken sammies for pre-order.

Extra Burger's sister restaurant opened on the first day of 2021 with cold cuts and eggplant subs. Find A1 behind Extra Burger at the corner of Dundas and Dovercourt.

This pop-up dinner service at Bar Piquette now has a home of its own on the Ossington strip. They launched mid January with pre-set weekend dinners that include dessert.

Marking North America's first location of this popular ramen chain is this shop by Queen and Spadina. Midori specializes in chicken broth and a cauliflower option that promises delicious alternatives to the usual pork.

Kosher Israeli classics sold out quickly at this Thornhill restaurant's inaugural weekend. Middle Eastern eats include hummus, falafel, sabich with amba sauce and beef shawarma.

The Atrium at Yonge and Dundas has a new restaurant for Chinese takeout. Moon Palace has all your Cantonese cuisine cravings covered, albeit on the pricier end, from dim sum to stir-fry.

This new takeout spot near Eglinton and Midland has you covered for every meal. There are patties with jerk beef, chicken, and curry goat, or get them stuffed with coleslaw and plantain. They also do cakes and ice cream, plus it's all halal.

This humble takeout counter at Yonge and Lawrence makes some mean Italian. Head here for penne bolognese, salsiccia sandwiches, and polpette doused in tomato sauce.

Dundas West has a neighbourhood French cafe for sandwiches filled with nicoise salad or beef tongue stroganoff. There'll be more French mains down the road to finish off before a slice of Basque cheesecake.