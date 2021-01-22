Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
sala modern thai toronto

Toronto restaurant offering big discounts to customers who do squats when they pick up food

Sala Modern Thai is doing takeout with a side of work out. 

The Thai restaurant on Danforth East has just launched a new promotion that encourages their customers to work those quads in exchange for a sizeable discount.

For the small price of 20 squats, you can get 20 per cent off any take out order. 

It's a win-win: you to get support a small business, save some money, and get some exercise in before digging in to some delicious pad thai. 

According to owner Chef Mo, more than 15 people have participated since launching the deal Thursday. 

You can choose to do it alone, though if you need some encouragement, Sala Modern Thai staff will do some socially-distanced squats with you. 

The offer is valid until Sunday, Jan. 24. Bring cash, and those buns of steel.

