Toronto restaurant offering big discounts to customers who do squats when they pick up food

Sala Modern Thai is doing takeout with a side of work out.

The Thai restaurant on Danforth East has just launched a new promotion that encourages their customers to work those quads in exchange for a sizeable discount.

Toronto restaurant Sala Modern Thai Kitchen is giving 20% off pick-up orders for 20 squats - 📹 Sala Modern Thai Kitchen https://t.co/CZGHAUlPIh #Toronto #TorontoRestaurant #ThaiFood pic.twitter.com/1AhU4i9Yrx — blogTO (@blogTO) January 22, 2021

For the small price of 20 squats, you can get 20 per cent off any take out order.

It's a win-win: you to get support a small business, save some money, and get some exercise in before digging in to some delicious pad thai.

According to owner Chef Mo, more than 15 people have participated since launching the deal Thursday.

You can choose to do it alone, though if you need some encouragement, Sala Modern Thai staff will do some socially-distanced squats with you.

The offer is valid until Sunday, Jan. 24. Bring cash, and those buns of steel.