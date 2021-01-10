Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
burger cellar toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its gourmet burgers has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 13 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto restaurant known for its gourmet burgers has closed its doors for good.

Burger Cellar's Instagram bio now reads "PERMANENTLY CLOSED, Thank you for all your support over the past 10 years. We will miss you!"

Its dishes included the Canadian, topped with Maple-glazed peameal bacon, bbq sauce, aged cheddar, crispy potatoes and roasted garlic aioli, and they also served great veggie burgers, wings and ribs.

The final two posts on their Instagram page are photos selling off equipment in September — patio chairs and tables as well as an eight-line keg tap. The last day for the restaurant was Sept. 27.

Lead photo by

Burger Cellar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest bakery only makes peanut butter pies

Toronto lawyer makes the most incredible cookie art that Schitt's Creek fans will love

Toronto restaurant known for its gourmet burgers has permanently closed

Toronto's newest bakeshop keeps selling out of their cheesecake-stuffed cookies

Java Roasters is Toronto's hidden female-run coffee roastery

Toronto juice bar closes after 5 years and is now up for sale

The top 20 chocolate shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Vaughan community raises $27k for Tim Hortons employee who works nearly every day