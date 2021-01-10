Toronto restaurant known for its gourmet burgers has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for its gourmet burgers has closed its doors for good.

Burger Cellar's Instagram bio now reads "PERMANENTLY CLOSED, Thank you for all your support over the past 10 years. We will miss you!"

Its dishes included the Canadian, topped with Maple-glazed peameal bacon, bbq sauce, aged cheddar, crispy potatoes and roasted garlic aioli, and they also served great veggie burgers, wings and ribs.

The final two posts on their Instagram page are photos selling off equipment in September — patio chairs and tables as well as an eight-line keg tap. The last day for the restaurant was Sept. 27.