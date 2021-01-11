Toronto bakery cleared by investigators for putting alcohol in holiday cakes

A Toronto bakery that recently faced a complaint for its slightly boozy baked good recipes has been deemed harmless by the AGCO.

Last month, It's The Icing On The Cake was paid a surprise visit from an investigator from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Evidently someone wasn't happy about the Leslieville bakery's use of alcohol like Bailey's-filled hot chocolate bombs, Kahlua brownies, bourbon-peach cheesecake, and Cointreau in its fruitcake.

An anonymous complainee accused owner Lynda Paul, who's been running her business for 16 years, of "selling alcohol illegally."

"Due to the allegation concerning minors, in the public interest, the AGCO acted on the complaint and a Compliance Official visited the location and spoke with the owner about the complaint," said AGCO representative Raymond Kahnert.

But as of Friday, the AGCO has decided that the longtime bakery's recipes do indeed comply with Ontario's Liquor License act, according to an e-mail sent to Paul, which she posted to a community Facebook group.

"Please note that the AGCO has now closed the complaint we received about It's The Icing on the Cake bakery and will not be taking any further action in relation to it," they wrote.

Supporters of the bakery, some who have labelled the complainant as "petty" and "miserable", will be happy to know that Paul's slightly boozy baked goods aren't going anywhere.

Paul, who was not available for comment at the time of publishing, called the AGCO's decision "the best outcome" in her post and said Sunday that she's "breathing a huge sigh of relief today."