You can now get a Shawn Mendes bowl at Chipotle in Toronto

Chipotle Mexican Grill just launched a brand new menu item for all those that want to support singer Shawn Mendes' charitable foundation while also satisfying that nagging tex-mex craving.

The chain announced Friday that they're partnering with the musician's foundation to offer the "Shawn Mendes Bowl" on the Chipotle app and website for a limited time in both Canada and the U.S., and they've also launched a set of Wonder Grants together in support of young innovators in sustainability.

For every Shawn Mendes Bowl sold, Chipotle will donate $1 to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which "provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change."

The bowl contains cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole, and will be offered until Jan. 28.

I have my own bowl !! @shawnfoundation & I are partnering with @ChipotleTweets to launch Wonder Grants for young sustainability activists. My bowl has cauliflower rice, a new plant-based option. Order until 1/28 & $1 will be donated to support changemakers https://t.co/OmnsmQ9KBU pic.twitter.com/lYIp5EQ4U4 — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 14, 2021

"We are thrilled to partner with Shawn Mendes and use the power of our real food to back the next great innovations in sustainability," said Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a statement.

"Together with Shawn's team and our passionate fans, we continue to pursue our mission of cultivating a better world."

Chipotle and Mendes are also awarding Wonder Grants to young activists focused on sustainability, and they'll help young changemakers with big ideas but insufficient resources to launch or complete projects across a range of fields including music, film, activism, education, science, environment and technology.

"It is important to me to partner with a company that values sustainability – I'm excited to partner with Chipotle and appreciate their support for my Foundation and young changemakers who are leading the charge in these crucial efforts," said Mendes in a statement

Customers concerned with sustainability can also use Chipotle's new expanded Real Foodprint feature to determine the cumulative potential impact of all their Chipotle orders compared with orders using conventional ingredients.

The impact tracker uses data provided by HowGood to compare average values for each of Chipotle's ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five key metrics.

According to Chipotle, the Real Foodprint calculated for a Shawn Mendes Bowl compared with a similar bowl made of conventional ingredients is:

Less Carbon in the Atmosphere 1.4 grams

Gallons of Water Saved 1.7 gallons

Improved Soil Health 1.8 sq ft

Organic Land Supported 1 sq ft

Antibiotics Avoided 42.3 milligrams



"At the conclusion of the campaign," says the company, "Chipotle will share a Real Foodprint for all Shawn Mendes bowls ordered to demonstrate the potential impact of his ingredient choices at Chipotle on the environment and animal welfare."