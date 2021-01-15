Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawn mendes chipotle

You can now get a Shawn Mendes bowl at Chipotle in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Chipotle Mexican Grill just launched a brand new menu item for all those that want to support singer Shawn Mendes' charitable foundation while also satisfying that nagging tex-mex craving. 

The chain announced Friday that they're partnering with the musician's foundation to offer the "Shawn Mendes Bowl" on the Chipotle app and website for a limited time in both Canada and the U.S., and they've also launched a set of Wonder Grants together in support of young innovators in sustainability. 

For every Shawn Mendes Bowl sold, Chipotle will donate $1 to the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which "provides resources and support to amplify the voices, messages, and platforms of young leaders driving positive change."

The bowl contains cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole, and will be offered until Jan. 28.

"We are thrilled to partner with Shawn Mendes and use the power of our real food to back the next great innovations in sustainability," said Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a statement.

"Together with Shawn's team and our passionate fans, we continue to pursue our mission of cultivating a better world."

Chipotle and Mendes are also awarding Wonder Grants to young activists focused on sustainability, and they'll help young changemakers with big ideas but insufficient resources to launch or complete projects across a range of fields including music, film, activism, education, science, environment and technology.

"It is important to me to partner with a company that values sustainability – I'm excited to partner with Chipotle and appreciate their support for my Foundation and young changemakers who are leading the charge in these crucial efforts," said Mendes in a statement

Customers concerned with sustainability can also use Chipotle's new expanded Real Foodprint feature to determine the cumulative potential impact of all their Chipotle orders compared with orders using conventional ingredients. 

The impact tracker uses data provided by HowGood to compare average values for each of Chipotle's ingredients to their conventional counterparts against five key metrics. 

According to Chipotle, the Real Foodprint calculated for a Shawn Mendes Bowl compared with a similar bowl made of conventional ingredients is:

  • Less Carbon in the Atmosphere
    • 1.4 grams 
  • Gallons of Water Saved
    • 1.7 gallons
  • Improved Soil Health
    • 1.8 sq ft
  • Organic Land Supported
    • 1 sq ft
  • Antibiotics Avoided
    • 42.3 milligrams 

"At the conclusion of the campaign," says the company, "Chipotle will share a Real Foodprint for all Shawn Mendes bowls ordered to demonstrate the potential impact of his ingredient choices at Chipotle on the environment and animal welfare."

Lead photo by

shawnmendes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

You can now get a Shawn Mendes bowl at Chipotle in Toronto

Toronto restaurant that opened a few months before COVID is closing for good

One of Toronto's oldest steakhouses is up for sale at $5 million

Toronto woman has donated more than 500 homemade meals in just over two weeks

A new wave of Toronto restaurants temporarily closing due to stay-at-home order

Toronto's popular French diner is opening a second location

Toronto co-op giving boxes of free food to vulnerable people needs help to continue

Toronto restaurant posts notice to delivery drivers demanding thermal bags