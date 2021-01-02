Toronto has a secret new place for small batch hummus

Toronto's newest place for hummus only uses seven ingredients to make it in super small batches, and they do their own falafel as well.

Jaffa Laffa is one of many ghost kitchens appearing on Toronto's food horizon, beginning to offer their tight range of products in the late fall.

100 per cent Canadian chickpeas, organic first press olive oil, sesame seeds, fresh Canadian garlic, water, fresh lemon juice and kosher salt are the only ingredients in their hummus, which comes in just four varieties.

Founder Steven Berkun-Drevnig uses Canadian chickpeas because in addition to loving Canadian products, he found by rigorously testing dozens of hummus batches that they taste the best.

His quest was to recreate the hummus of Jaffa he tried on a trip to Israel in 2019, which he's never been able to find a match for here in Toronto.

"I founded Jaffa Laffa in September 2020; I had a small catering company prior to the pandemic and studied Culinary Arts at George Brown College," ​Berkun-Drevnig told blogTO.

"I wanted to create a delicious food reminiscent to what I experienced in the Middle East while traveling in 2019. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and we have many repeat customers. Customers love our delicious and healthy food as well as our eco-friendly packaging."

The hummus comes in Classic, Roasted Garlic and Roasted Red Pepper varieties, plus a kind called Masabacha that contains whole chickpeas within the hummus.

Each vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, preservative-free 16oz container goes for $11, or you can bundle any four together for $40. Even the containers themselves are made from 85 per cent plant renewable sources and FSC / SFI certified paper. ​

They also have vegan, gluten-free baked falafel in orders of 30 to 55 if you're looking to have a good ol' hummus party. Orders can be placed on Monday for Thursday to Saturday delivery or pickup from Humbertown Shopping Centre.