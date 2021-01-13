Toronto's popular French diner is opening a second location

A popular French diner is opening up a second location in Toronto in 2021.

Aloette's website states that their new location should open within months. While no address is provided, signs are up in the windows of 171 E. Liberty St. in Liberty Village, a property that used to belong to juice bar Garden Gangsters.

Aloette is a sister spot to Alo, with its original location at 163 Spadina. The restaurant is a slightly less fancy version of its more upscale sibling, serving much-loved burgers, fried chicken and cocktails plus polished takes on other rotating bistro favourites.

Many Liberty Village locals expressed enthusiasm over the new location in a community Facebook group.

"OMG! Great burger and lemon pie!" wrote one person. Other people commented: "This is mega," "Omg I can't wait," "Huge," and "Wow! That's awesome!"

Others were confused about what exactly the restaurant is, while some were less positive about the opening, mourning the loss of Garden Gangsters.

The Liberty location of Aloette appears to be set to open in the spring, though the restaurant declined to provide any additional information at this time.