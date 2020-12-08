Toronto bakery that was a neighbourhood favourite has permanently closed

A bakery in Toronto selling Italian food like pasta and pizza has now permanently closed after 14 years in business.

Artisano Bakery Cafe announced they would be unable to stay open in a post on social media at the end of November. They were known for their Italian food, but gourmet sandwiches made using bread baked fresh on site were their signature offering.

"It is with great sadness that we at Artisano announce we will be closing our doors. We had hoped to weather the storm and see this pandemic through to the end but regrettably we were unable to do so. We wanted to take this opportunity to say farewell to all our friends and loyal patrons," they wrote.

"We are honoured to have been part of the community for over 14 years and are fortunate and proud to have been able to provide a warm and friendly environment for our guests, friends and families to enjoy."

Artisano had attempted to survive doing a curbside pickup menu of pasta, pizza, salads, wine, beer and boxed sandwich and salad lunches. blogTO was unable to reach the bakery for comment.