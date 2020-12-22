Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 46 minutes ago

le gourmand toronto

Toronto bakery famous for their cookies just opened a second location

Toronto bakery Le Gourmand is known for making some of the city's best chocolate chip cookies, and they just opened a brand new location in a stroke of holiday luck for those with a sweet tooth.

Their new location is now open at 3180 Lake Shore Blvd. W., right across from Humber College.

In addition to cookies, it stocks their incredible viennoiserie like croissants and tarts, and right now they've got holiday treats like Christmas cakes and French Galettes des Rois.

Comments on posts announcing their arrival in the neighbourhood express love for the business, congratulating them on the new location and shouting out products like seasonal cakes, quiches and croissants.

Christmas cakes in gluten-free Chocolate Raspberry, Tiramisu, Ultimate Pistachio and Flourless Chocolate varieties are especially eye-popping.

The Lake Shore location is open every day from 8 a.m. t0 4 p.m., so there's lots of opportunity to pick up a treat to celebrate the season and support a local business in its fledgling new spot.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

