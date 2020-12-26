Toronto cafe with hidden back patio has permanently closed

Even in the middle of the holidays, Toronto businesses are still shuttering permanently. A cafe is the city's latest spot to make the announcement they've closed their doors.

Tertulia had their last day on Christmas Eve. The coffee shop was known for espresso and a comfy environment full of art for the two and a half years it was in business.

"A year into it, we were confident that what we were on the right path - creating our own delicious hot drinks, savoury and sweet treats, and partnering with local purveyors to fill the gaps. Our customers responded with enthusiasm and we were thrilled," Rachael Gilkes, Marketing and Creative for Tertulia, told blogTO.

"When the pandemic hit we tried our best for nine months. We moved forward with our patio and weekend Caribbean BBQ theme, all well received. However, with support from government, staff and customers, the losses are not sustainable. With these lockdowns, we simply are not busy enough."

The cafe made their own Jerusalem bagels, and thought outside the box by serving rum punch at their BBQs. Hopefully the people behind Tertulia can be just as creative with their future plans beyond the coffee shop.

"We will take some time and consider what we do next. This has been a great learning experience. Our team is entrepreneurial at heart and we don’t give up easy," says Gilkes. "We hope to create, partner, collaborate, and innovate again in this great space and community. Hopefully, this is not a goodbye, but a see you next time."