New restaurant delivery service in Toronto promises better pay for its drivers

In the months of the pandemic lockdown, take out and delivery food has become a prime option and sometimes the only option for Toronto residents.

It is no secret that Toronto delivery services sometimes offer a raw deal to drivers and restaurants alike but a new delivery service, FoodRush, could be a better option for delivery people.

Uber Eats drivers can make around $17 an hour for Uber. The rates vary as the company pays flat fees for pick up and drop off but also a per-mile rate from the restaurant to the customer.

Uber Eats has come under fire for charging restaurants 30 per cent of every order while DoorDash and SkipTheDishes charge between 10 to 20 per cent.

Some Toronto restaurants dropped Uber Eats after the app took them offline unexpectedly.

So when a new delivery service comes to the city, the hope is for a better deal all around.

FoodRush promises the delivery staff or "Rushers" will make between $17 to $26 an hour and are able to keep 100 per cent of tips.

In the past, DoorDash was called out for using tips to subsidize the base pay but they quickly changed that policy. Uber Eats says tips are not expected but if they are given, drivers keep the entire tip on top of their pay.

For restaurant owners, FoodRush offers co-branded marketing with a landing page.

"FoodRush for partners is a program enabling you to offer delivery, increase revenue and become featured on the FoodRush app," the website reads. "We offer you technology to view your sales and customer ratings."

FoodRush isn't the first company trying to get a foothold in the Toronto delivery market. Just a few months ago, Foodzinga launched in the city and promised not to charge any sign-up fees, monthly or annual fees, or cancellation fees.

Hopefully, FoodRush will be fair to all involved. Restaurants and front-line delivery people have had enough to deal with this year.