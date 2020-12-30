Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pickering markets

Farmers' market in Ontario permanently shuts down after 47 years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After almost half a century of creating memories, a popular farmers' market in Ontario has announced it's permanently closed.

"COVID-19 has taken its toll on so many small businesses and we were no exception to its cruel effects," The Pickering Markets' Family wrote in an announcement dated Dec. 26.

"We feel for every single business that has or is currently going through these tough decisions. For us this was not a decision that came lightly."

The flea market about a half hour drive from Toronto was known as a destination for a range of cuisines as well as antiques and a variety of other items like incense, bags and even swords.

The Instagram post announcing the closure has garnered thousands of likes and over 500 comments from people expressing their devastation at the news, recounting their memories of everything from tacos to Pokemon cards, and of course, pointing fingers at the government blaming them for the circumstances.

Many are commenting that the City of Pickering could have done more to help the market, saying they were denied the ability to enact crucial measures such as an outdoor market to stay afloat. Others are commenting looking for a way to help out, or at least continue supporting the vendors.

The last post on Instagram from the market before the closure announcement was to say they'd be closing for the lockdown when it started on Dec. 26. Previous to that customers had been allowed inside with safety precautions including mandatory masks, and the market even hosted events like meeting Santa.

Lead photo by

The Pickering Markets

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Farmers' market in Ontario permanently shuts down after 47 years

Kevin Hart sends signed art to favourite Toronto juicery after wrapping up filming in the city

Customers angry after Toronto company fails to deliver gift baskets and ghosts people

Two more Laura Secord locations in Toronto just closed permanently

Toronto restaurant known for its healthy fast food locked out by landlord

20 restaurants in Toronto for New Year's Eve dinner in 2020

Toronto cafe with hidden back patio has permanently closed

These are some of the notable restaurant chains that opened in Toronto this past year