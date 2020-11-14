What to know about the U.S. fast food chain replacing a popular Toronto diner

A new Nashville hot chicken spot is taking over the beloved Parkdale diner Pete's Corner Grill.

Parkdale Pete's was forced to close down at the end of October after nearly 12 years of breakfasts.

The corner spot on Queen Street will eventually be replaced by Dave's Hot Chicken: the L.A. fast food joint specializing in spicy southern-style chicken.

The American brand announced earlier this year that it had plans to branch out of the States with over 30 new locations in Canada, starting in British Columbia and Ontario.

Dave's Hot Chicken has partnered with Toronto Raptors founder John Bitove for the expansion.

What started as a parking lot pop-up on Hollywood Boulevard in 2017 has grown into a franchised brand financially backed by the co-founder of Blaze Pizza, with six locations in Southern California.

The concept comes from head chef Dave Kopushyan and three of his childhood friends, who purportedly launched the pop-up with $900.

Dave's menu concentrates on a trio of combo platters, made up of halal chicken sliders and fried chicken tenders with a side of fries.

The brand is renowned for being extra spicy. Its fried chicken is a fiery deep red, thanks to an abundance of cayenne and other spices. The hottest level you can get is called Reaper, which really needs no explanation.

The brand's success, even during the pandemic, has largely been attributed to its jumping on the fried chicken sandwich trend of other American brands like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, coupled with the fact it's built for takeout and delivery.

The opening date for Dave's in Parkdale has yet to be announced.