Toronto restaurants are getting creative finding ways to keep patios warm and stay open

Toronto patios are having to get increasingly creative to keep customers warm and their doors open, especially with the announcement that indoor dining won't resume until Nov. 14.

Eggstatic has taken the bull by the horns and completely revamped their patio with transparent walls, an overhead covering and heaters, so their customers can continue to brunch on egg skillets in peace.

"The patio is open across all sides on the bottom and the top to allow for airflow and proper ventilation, but also made in a way where it is snow, rain, and cold air proof. We have propane and duct heater to help keep our guests warm. As for capacity, we are able to fit 28 people on our patio," says Lana Awwad, Marketing and Communications Manager.

"Patioworks Toronto was responsible for building our beautiful patio out of wood and plexiglass in three days' timeframe."

As for the menu, you can expect dishes like menemen, a traditional Turkish breakfast of onions, sweet peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, feta cheese, and two sunny-side-up eggs served with freshly baked pita bread and pickles. There'll also be a Nashville chicken benedict and foulato, a twist on Egyptian foul topped with a fried egg.

Even if you tend to run cold, it sounds like there's no way the chill is penetrating this particular patio, and even if you should feel the slightest breeze all those hearty brunch dishes should warm you from the inside out. Reservations are available online or by phone.