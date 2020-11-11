Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto masks

Toronto restaurant creates masks to match their food

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Now not only can you eat food from your favourite Toronto restaurants in your living room, you can wear the colours of their dishes and interiors on your body and face (and no, we're not talking about spaghetti stains).

I mean, who wouldn't want to be draped in the plush velvet interior of Oretta? That’s exactly what No Mask No Service thought, leading them to design a capsule collection of apparel and masks in collaboration with the restaurant. 

The collection includes three soft, comfy masks in a blush pink, rusty autumnal orange and olive green. Not only do the colours coordinate with Oretta's soft design style, they also match the food they serve, so you can coordinate a whole at-home takeout selfie moment.

The masks are handmade by Amanda Lew Kee in a Toronto studio. The designer previously donated 4,500 non-medical masks to the long-term care community. 

"What excites me most about collaborating with Oretta is that it's not just another fashion collaboration but most importantly an entrepreneurial partnership of small local brands banding together during difficult times to lift each other up," says Amanda Lew Kee, founder of No Mask No Service.

"A true narrative of 'business meets creative' across different industries; where individual strengths, resources and talents are shared and not in competition."

The collection will be displayed and available at Oretta, and also available through No Mask No Service. Sweatshirts are $50 and masks are three for $30 or five for $50.

In another fun twist, the apparel will actually be delivered in Oretta's takeout packaging. 

Lead photo by

@sergekerbel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto just got an influx of places for fancy and unusual croissants

Toronto restaurant creates masks to match their food

Wendy's just built a ghost kitchen in a Toronto parking lot

One of Toronto's TIFF hotspots has permanently closed due to indoor dining ban

Someone is trying to scam restaurants into giving refunds for products they don't sell

Toronto just got a new LCBO under the Gardiner Expressway

Toronto bakery chastises affluent customers for complaining about tip policy

Toronto restaurants won't reopen for indoor dining this weekend after all