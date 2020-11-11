Toronto restaurant creates masks to match their food

Now not only can you eat food from your favourite Toronto restaurants in your living room, you can wear the colours of their dishes and interiors on your body and face (and no, we're not talking about spaghetti stains).

I mean, who wouldn't want to be draped in the plush velvet interior of Oretta? That’s exactly what No Mask No Service thought, leading them to design a capsule collection of apparel and masks in collaboration with the restaurant.

The collection includes three soft, comfy masks in a blush pink, rusty autumnal orange and olive green. Not only do the colours coordinate with Oretta's soft design style, they also match the food they serve, so you can coordinate a whole at-home takeout selfie moment.

The masks are handmade by Amanda Lew Kee in a Toronto studio. The designer previously donated 4,500 non-medical masks to the long-term care community.

"What excites me most about collaborating with Oretta is that it's not just another fashion collaboration but most importantly an entrepreneurial partnership of small local brands banding together during difficult times to lift each other up," says Amanda Lew Kee, founder of No Mask No Service.

"A true narrative of 'business meets creative' across different industries; where individual strengths, resources and talents are shared and not in competition."

The collection will be displayed and available at Oretta, and also available through No Mask No Service. Sweatshirts are $50 and masks are three for $30 or five for $50.

In another fun twist, the apparel will actually be delivered in Oretta's takeout packaging.