Toronto bar selling off its inventory of expensive beer for super cheap

A Toronto beer bar with one of the best selections in the whole city is selling off their extensive cellar collection and slashing prices, meaning some beers that might normally cost up to $100 will go for as low as $12.

Great news if you're stocking up in light of the recent news that none of us will be drinking on any patios for a little while.

It was getting too cold for that anyway, but supporting local family-run businesses has no season, so head to The Rhino if you're a beer fan to grab gems like vintages from Fuller's for $12 instead of the 100 quid listed on their site, Thomas Hardy for $15, Westvletern for $20 and Unibroue La Terrible for $15.

Now, this may all seem like Greek to you, and you might not realize those beer prices are slashed by up to 50 per cent if you're used to drinking whatever domestic is on tap, but considering these vintages stretch back to 2008, this is a big deal for beer lovers. Consider that the most expensive vintage wine ever sold at 73 years went for $558,000.

The Rhino is known for having one of the most spacious patios in Toronto which has been heated by blazing fire pits as temperatures plummeted, though after today, that clearly won't be a source of revenue anymore.