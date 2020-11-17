Eat & Drink
Tanja Saric
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto food drive

There's a socially distanced food drive happening in Toronto next month

Eat & Drink
Tanja Saric
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're looking for a way to safely give back this holiday season, look no further, because there's a socially distanced food drive happening in Toronto next month. 

On Dec 5 at 10 a.m., Toronto residents are being asked to leave a non-perishable food item on their doorstep, front porch, or front step for a food drive called Toronto Miracle.

Volunteers will then collect the items and redistribute them to those in need. 

"Our goal is to unite the city of Toronto through this initiative to bring some hope for people who are living on the edge, especially during the pandemic," Toronto Miracle spokesperson Jordan Mlynek told blogTO.

"We know that those who were already food insecure are in a much more precarious position as it relates to the quality and quantity of food as a result of the pandemic."

toronto social distance food drive

How the socially distance drive will work via Toronto Miracle.

People across all 140 Toronto neighbourhoods are encouraged to participate and must pre-register their intention to donate on Toronto Miracle's website.

You must make also sure that all food items are clearly marked for Toronto Miracle. 

"Our goal is to see participation in all 140 of Toronto's neighbourhoods and collect 250,000 pieces of non-perishable food items," Mlynek said. 

To help distribute the food, Mlynek added that they are working with partner organizations including Second Harvest, Daily Bread Food Bank, and North York Harvest.

"This idea was mirrored off of similar events that have been run during the pandemic in other Canadian cities. The Windsor team did an amazing job with their Miracle day and raised two million pounds of food in a single day," Mlynek explained.

toronto food drive

The Miracle in Windsor food drive on June 27 where two million pounds of food were collected via Toronto Miracle.

She also added that the initiative has quite a low barrier to entry. While they will certainly accept multiple non-perishable food items, the minimum to participate is one. 

"We will accept one single can because we wanted to enable those who may be food insecure themselves to take part in something that is uniting the city," Mlynek said.

"And with COVID, we know that people aren't comfortable going out and making donations directly to agencies and so this is such an simple way to do it."

Besides this, Mlynek said that people can also help by simply spreading the word. 

"This is a purely grassroots initiative, we have no funding or support. Everything is about word of mouth and us trying to generate interest and excitement."

Lead photo by

Staff

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

There's a socially distanced food drive happening in Toronto next month

A Toronto bar is transforming into a video rental store

Toronto bakery famous for their empanadas has permanently closed

Police charge five restaurants in one Toronto neighbourhood for illegal indoor dining

Toronto bar blames government in letter explaining why they're not staying open

Toronto bar known for its vegan comfort food locked out by landlord

The top 10 smash burgers in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is recreating the most outrageous food from local restaurants