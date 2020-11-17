If you're looking for a way to safely give back this holiday season, look no further, because there's a socially distanced food drive happening in Toronto next month.

On Dec 5 at 10 a.m., Toronto residents are being asked to leave a non-perishable food item on their doorstep, front porch, or front step for a food drive called Toronto Miracle.

Volunteers will then collect the items and redistribute them to those in need.

December 5th Toronto Miracle is a grassroots food drive initiative, run solely on volunteer power. Concerned about the impact Covid-19 is having on our city, we want to provide an equal chance for you all to join us in making a difference in our community. https://t.co/MZ24OuvL2W — Toronto Miracle (@toronto_miracle) November 6, 2020

"Our goal is to unite the city of Toronto through this initiative to bring some hope for people who are living on the edge, especially during the pandemic," Toronto Miracle spokesperson Jordan Mlynek told blogTO.

"We know that those who were already food insecure are in a much more precarious position as it relates to the quality and quantity of food as a result of the pandemic."

People across all 140 Toronto neighbourhoods are encouraged to participate and must pre-register their intention to donate on Toronto Miracle's website.

You must make also sure that all food items are clearly marked for Toronto Miracle.

"Our goal is to see participation in all 140 of Toronto's neighbourhoods and collect 250,000 pieces of non-perishable food items," Mlynek said.

To help distribute the food, Mlynek added that they are working with partner organizations including Second Harvest, Daily Bread Food Bank, and North York Harvest.

Food insecurity is not just a COVID-19 issue. Our @toronto_miracle partners, @DailyBreadTO & @nyhfb, released Who’s Hungry 2020 - a report profiling hunger in the city of Toronto. Full report link here: https://t.co/GN4X3fCwia Let’s all give what we can to help those in need 🤍 https://t.co/QP6EVlhZ5H — Toronto Miracle (@toronto_miracle) November 17, 2020

"This idea was mirrored off of similar events that have been run during the pandemic in other Canadian cities. The Windsor team did an amazing job with their Miracle day and raised two million pounds of food in a single day," Mlynek explained.

She also added that the initiative has quite a low barrier to entry. While they will certainly accept multiple non-perishable food items, the minimum to participate is one.

"We will accept one single can because we wanted to enable those who may be food insecure themselves to take part in something that is uniting the city," Mlynek said.

"And with COVID, we know that people aren't comfortable going out and making donations directly to agencies and so this is such an simple way to do it."

Besides this, Mlynek said that people can also help by simply spreading the word.

"This is a purely grassroots initiative, we have no funding or support. Everything is about word of mouth and us trying to generate interest and excitement."