You can eat a home-cooked Christmas dinner in a private hotel suite in Toronto

Christmas dinner appears to be yet another thing that just isn't going to look the same this year, but a hotel in Toronto has innovated by offering a totally contactless experience in a hotel suite.

InterContinental Yorkville is offering a two-course Christmas dinner for up to six people in their 2,000-square-foot Royal Suite throughout the entire month of December. An overnight stay in the suite for two people is also included.

Choose between a two-course dinner of turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, potato gratin, roasted root veg, cranberry compote and gravy, or salmon, fingerling potatoes, citrus carrot puree, wilted spinach and chive creme. For dessert, you have a choice between Christmas pudding or apple crumble.

Both meals come with dinner rolls and creamery butter, a bottle of Evian and Badoit sparkling water, coffee and tea. You can also add on wine for $15 per person or Veuve Clicquot for $28 per person.

"This suite usually sells for up to $2,500 per night but we wanted to give families the option to have a unique experience, outside their home and not in a public restaurant, so we significantly reduced the offer to have dinner in the suite with overnight accommodations for only $599," says Shaun Pearson, executive assistant manager.

"It's the best way to have a great family 'home/hotel cooked meal' without the clean up after, focusing on spending quality time with the family in a private residential suite."

In addition to already extensive cleaning protocols at the hotel, the experience is designed to minimize contact between staff and diners.

"All guests will enter the room with the dining table set, Christmas tree in place and with the fireplace turned on. Then our in-room dining team, also known as room service, will deliver all plated courses and beverages at once, and the family can enjoy on their own time," explains Pearson.

"Our team will not enter the room until the next morning once the family departs. Should they wish to have their dishes picked up after dinner, they can be left on the dining cart provided and then left in the hallway for pick up at anytime."

In addition to a Christmas tree, the Royal Suite also comes with a roaring fireplace and views of Bloor Street.

"Traditionally hotels are very busy during the holiday season with Christmas parties and family celebrations, but for 2020 they have all been cancelled, as people, of course, want to keep their social circles much smaller and of course meet the guidelines set out by the government," says Pearson.

"Calls have been coming in fast. I thought Christmas Eve and Day would be the first to go, but no, guests are loving the idea of celebrating earlier and then shopping in Yorkville the next morning."

He added: "I'm excited that we have seen such a positive response. We have all been cooped up in our homes the past few months, this is a nice safe change of scenery."