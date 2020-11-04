Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago


Toronto restaurant launches food truck after frustrated with restrictions and delivery fees

Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Bangkok Garden, Toronto's longest-running Thai restaurant, has just launched a food truck for the first time in 38 years. 

The business, which has been operating out of an historic red brick building on Elm Street since 1982, shuttered its doors temporarily in March due to the global pandemic. 



Bangkok Garden launched a new food truck on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Bangkok Garden.

Since then, Bangkok Garden has yet to reopen its dining room, instead choosing to operate from a sidewalk patio that has also closed. 

With the flip-flopping of indoor dining policies, and high delivery prices (though Bangkok Garden is still available on UberEats and DoorDash), the restaurant is now making ends meet with a new takeout menu, served on wheels.

The restaurant and Chef William Thetsombandith have launched Thai Street Food by Bangkok Garden. The food truck is parked right outside the restaurant at 18 Elm Street.

You'll find it there from noon to 6:30 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, and 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. If you plan on posting up, bringing your own blanket is  advised. 



A new takeout menu includes deep-fried ice cream to-go. Photo courtesy of Bangkok Garden.

A patio running alongside the restaurant includes some bench seating and a small propane fire pit, where diners can warm up while eating dishes like a pad thai roll, which is essentially just pad thai noodles, rolled up, and deep fried. 

There are also handy eats like Thai poutine, curry chicken wrap, and a classic green curry with rice. Plus Bangkok Garden offers deep fried ice cream, to-go — enough said. 

Lead photo by

Bangkok Garden.

