Toronto's favourite cookie shop opens new location to keep up with demand

Calling all cookie monsters! Toronto's favourite cookie shop, Craig's Cookies, has just opened a new location.

On Friday, the ever-popular cookie store opened the doors to it's third location in the city, and let's just say that people are extremely excited about it.

"We have had a lot of requests to have a location a little further north in the city, so we're making cookies as fast as we can to get them out to everybody in the city," Melanie Hrymak, company manager, told blogTO.

Fans of Craig's Cookies will be able to find the newest location at 581 Bayview Avenue in the Leaside neighbourhood. Hrymak said that the turnout has already been amazing.

"We have a lot of loyal customers up there," she said.

"We had a lineup going down the block before we open and from what I understand, it's been pretty much nonstop lineups down Bayview Avenue."

Hrymak also mentioned that ever since the new location was hinted at, it's all customers have been asking about.

"If you look at our Instagram for the past couple of weeks, ever since Craig hinted that we'd be moving into the area, no matter what we post about, everyone's like, 'When's Bayview?'"

Looking to social media, it's fair to say that Hrymak is right.

Exciting news! 💚 — eatingyyz (@eatingyyz) October 23, 2020

"Welcome to the neighbourhood!!!" someone else wrote.

I'll be there! Heck, I'll be there every day! — Mike Brown (@mgregbrown) October 29, 2020

Other Craig's Cookies locations include 483 Church Street in The Village and 1537 Queen Street West.