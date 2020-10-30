You can now get $110 Veuve Clicquot jello shots in Toronto

Let's face it, 2020 has made a fair number of us take a couple shots and spend a little too much money to make ourselves feel better. You can now do both at once by spending $110 on artisan Veuve Clicquot jello shots.

Gelee Toronto is responsible for the idea and sells the shots in boxes of 16. The next tier down for shot flavours is $80, with options like Unicorn, Espresso Martini and Mojito. For $75, get a box of Cosmo, Spicy Mango or Oreo jello shots.

"The Veuve Clicquot shots are a bit more pricey due to the fact that the bottle of champagne itself is pricey," says Samantha Gaudet, owner of Gelee. "Normally with the Veuve gelee, wedding parties order this option. It's like a boozy dessert that you eat with a spoon."

Gaudet makes everything herself in her own home for Gelee, a small business she started last summer.

"I use fruit juices, gelatin, top quality liquor options. Some of the flavours I use fruit puree," she says. "They're pretty easy to make."

The fun doesn't stop there when it comes to outrageous gifts. They also do strawberry shots, a box of 16 dipped strawberries with dropper infusions for $60.

There are also strawberry rose towers that start at $150 and can cost up to $300 for a creation made out of 50 strawberries and 60 roses.

You can also get in touch with a message about what you're celebrating, if there's a theme and how many people will be attending to create the custom jello shot order of your dreams.

"Our clients seem to love the flavours and we do get a lot of repeat clients," says Gaudet.