Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
topol sandwich toronto

Toronto just got a new spot for massive sandwiches that weigh more than 2 lbs

Hulking, girthy sandwiches that weigh about the same as a pineapple have just landed in Toronto. 

Topol Sandwich, the Richmond Hill store specializing in massive Persian subs, has just opened a second location in Toronto. 

The new store is just a few minutes' walk from North York Station and is now selling their famous Bomb Topol sandwiches (stuffed with halal deli meats, mozzarella cheese, fries and more) at 8 Kingsdale Ave. 

Topol, which, in Farsi, translates roughly to "fat" or "filling", is definitely not an understatement with these subs. 

The first location in Richmond Hill opened last year. Now North Yorkers can wrap their hands (or try, at least) around oozing subs like the Bandari (with Persian sausages) or the Zapata, with Angus beef steak. 

Topol is open from 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

Subs are available for takeout and delivery through Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes and DoorDash. The store also has a patio for outdoor dining.

