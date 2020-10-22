Toronto man places Uber Eats delivery order for cheese and condiments from McDonald's
A Toronto man got quite the laugh after an attempt to order a plain McDonald's cheeseburger resulted in him getting a single piece of cheese instead.
"I was drinking, but I wasn't blackout drunk," Dan Manina jokingly told blogTO of the incident.
Manina said that back in August, he and a friend placed an Uber Eats order for a cheeseburger with no toppings on it but instead got a single piece of cheese with ketchup, pickles and other toppings they didn't want in the first place.
I see her ketchup.. and I raise her a plain cheeseburger without meat or bread that they got wrong by adding topping to my cheese.. c'mon.. how do you get THIS wrong?? haha pic.twitter.com/Olggdb4OhI— Dan Manina (@MySecretShame) October 22, 2020
"I was thinking, 'Who is making this thing?' and 'What are they thinking?' because not only did they put a piece of cheese in there but they put the ketchup, mustard and pickles on top of that cheese," Manina said, adding that the order came from the King/Bathurst McDonald's.
Manina decided to share his story after noticing that his situation was not unique.
Earlier this week, a hungover Toronto woman attempted to order a plain McDonald's burger and received two packages of ketchup and nothing more.
Hungover Toronto woman places Uber Eats delivery order for ketchup https://t.co/kK9BnmrHD2 #Toronto #UberEats #McDonalds #deliveryTO— blogTO (@blogTO) October 19, 2020
"We did laugh for about an hour," Manina said.
Let's just say that the person who put this order together probably had a good laugh too.
