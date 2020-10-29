Toronto's hottest new African takeout joint is hidden inside a coffee shop

For African jollof and kelewele tostones, check out a new pop-up from Afrobeat Kitchen.

The new project from Lagos-born Victor Ugeweke is operating out of the Bloor Street spot Caravan Cafe & Tea House, where he's slinging out Nigerian eats from inside this local cafe until November 8.

Ugeweke recently ran his Faaji Food pop-up underneath The Bentway with The Depanneur as part of Communal Picnics.

Now, Afrobeat is taking over Caravan from Wednesday to Sunday. They're also serving Afrobrunch next weekend starting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The full menu will be up on Ritual by this Sunday.

Right now, the menu includes the kelewele tostones ($6): double-cooked smashed plantains.

The West African staple Party Jollof ($19) comes with lemongrass, smoked crayfish, peppered chicken, plantains, and slaw.

Their miso mafe stew is vegetarian and gluten-free, a peanut soup that incorporates miso, young jackfruit, and a side of coconut rice ($16).

The restaurant has just launched with Ritual and Doordash, meaning you can try this rotating menu of traditional Nigerian eats via delivery or takeout.