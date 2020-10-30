Eat & Drink
Toronto heartbroken after local pub says it's closing after 15 years

A Toronto pub that's been around for 15 years took to social media to say a heartfelt goodbye and announce they'd be permanently closing.

Old Nick Pub was a bar, but also a local hangout known for their frequent live music, which will sorely be missed.

"It was a heartbreaking decision to make,  but with the second wave hitting and winter coming, reopening just wasnt going to be feasible. The restrictions would cause me to go further and further into debt as the fixed costs remain the same and the income would be so drastically cut," says a spokesperson for Old Nick.

"Being closed all these months with no income while still trying to stay on top of hydro, gas, insurance, etc. was crippling. Even just restocking all that was lost would have been a challenge. My landlords have been extraordinarily kind and understanding. I am still on the lease currently, but just won't be able to open again."

The Old Nick had remained closed for the duration of the pandemic, first shuttering its doors in mid-March.

"Live music was a big part of what we did," the spokesperson says. "Losing that and the crowds from the Music Hall would have also affected us greatly. Please know it was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made and it broke my heart, but it's the reality of the situation. The space has not been leased as of yet."

Dominic Bugatto

