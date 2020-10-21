Toronto's newest Halloween-themed drink comes with a floating eyeball

Forget the pumpkin spiced lattes: it's all about giant edible eyeballs this fall.

Boba chain The Alley has just released an extremely creepy drink called Eyeball Catcher.

It's the perfect Halloween bevvie, with a refreshing blend of passionfruit, lemon juice, sparkling water, and a massive coconut-flavoured jelly eyeball that gazes deep into your soul.

I don't know what's spookier: a chewy organ-shaped jelly, or the Taiwanese chain's vampire-themed blood bag from last year.

Eyeball Catcher is available now until Oct. 31. You can get it at any of The Alley's seven locations in Toronto.