honeymoon dessert toronto

Hong Kong chain Honeymoon Dessert opens first location in Toronto

Soft, pillowy, mango-stuffed pancakes have arrived in Toronto thanks to a new store called Honeymoon Dessert.

The Hong Kong-based dessert brand has just opened at Warden and Highway 7 — their first location in the country. 

Honeymoon has been around since 1995, with more than 500 stores globally. They've gained popularity for their fruity and traditional HK-style steamed desserts. 

Their most famous creation is the Mango Pillow: a mango-stuffed pancake. Made from egg yolk and butter, crepes (or "pillows") are wrapped around fresh mango and vegan cream. 

For those who love durian, they offer crepes stuffed with this sweet and stinky Southeast Asian fruit too. 

Other desserts include mango pomelo soda, snow white sago, and for the frigid winter temps, healthy soups like hot almond tea with egg whites or papaya snow fungus soup. 

Honeymoon Dessert is open for takeout or dine-in, with a mandatory mask policy and social distancing in effect. 

