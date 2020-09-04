Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
za pizza toronto

Toronto pizza joint evicted by landlord after owing more than $34K in rent

The only Toronto location of the chain Za Pizza Bistro has been evicted from the ground level of Bond Condos after owing thousands of dollars in rent. 

The Adelaide Street location of Za Pizza, which opened in 2018, was handed a notice from the property's landlord back in April. 

They were given five days to pay back just over $34,500 in rent, plus proof of insurance. Za Pizza's belongings have since been seized by the landlord, Lifetime Adelaide Street Inc., according to the sign on the door. 

The Winnipeg-based wood-fire pizza chain no longer has any locations left in Ontario, though their website and Google business account still states that the store at 290 Adelaide St. is up and running. 

Za Pizza Bistro did not comment on the closure. There's no news yet about potential reopening plans in the city, though the chain is still slinging pizzas at several locations in Manitoba, according to their website.

Hector Vasquez

