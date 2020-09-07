Eat & Drink
Sneaky Dee's could be closing for a 13-storey condo building

The iconic Sneaky Dee's could be no more as a new condo development proposal was submitted to the city on Friday.

The proposal, posted on the development projects page of the City of Toronto website, puts forward plans for a "13-storey mixed-use building" with 169 residential units plus retail or commercial storefronts at ground level.

The building would cover "3,009.1 square metres" or 419, 421, 423, 429 and 431 College Street, which is most of the block on the southeast corner of Bathurst and College. 

The posting did not include the name of the prospective developer.

And even though the proposal was only put in a few days ago people are already trying to stop the development from happening.

The restaurant, bar and live music venue has been in its current location since 1990, although before it lived at Bathurst and Bloor, and has many long-time ardent fans who live for the retro dance nights, nachos and live indie music.

"Sneaky Dees is a landmark, a one of a kind gathering place. Toronto is full of empty condos. We damn well don’t need more," wrote Toronto resident, Stephanie Quinlan. 

"It's my home away from home," wrote Cameron Chapin. 

"We can’t lose institutions like these," tweeted Mike Layton, University-Rosedale councillor.

Several online petitions have been started and as of Monday, one has more than 700 signatures. 

There's also  Facebook group "Stop the Sneaky Dees Development" which now has more than 300 supporters. 

According to The Toronto Star, the developers are seeking a rezoning of the properties and will require approval from Toronto city council.

Additionally, the area also falls within the boundaries of the proposed Kensington Market Conservation District plan, which is set to be put before city council this fall.

If city council grants heritage designation to the neighbourhood, it might limit development plans.

Lead photo by

Matt Forsythe

