The top 5 new sushi restaurants in Toronto

New sushi restaurants in Toronto have opened during precarious times, but they're braving the chaos of the city's restaurant scene to bring us aburi and maki rolls.

Here are my picks for the top new sushi restaurants in Toronto.

Sitting just north of Pape Station is this neighbourhood sushi joint which opened just days before lockdown hit the city. Aside from daily bowl specials, the Pape Village spot offers a long list of house rolls and hosomaki.

Yorkville has a new restaurant dedicated to modern Kyo-Kaiseki cuisine. Descend into this elegant space for two 15-course menus that change nightly, with seats available by reservation only.

The open flame robata grill is the main attraction at this restaurant near Osgoode Station, but the sushi is aplenty here. A separate menu is complete with sashimi, nigiri and decadent maki rolls with fillings like lobster and rice puffs.

This casual spot near Trinity Bellwoods Park is all about the combos. The menu here has sushi, sashimi and roll sets, with party trays and daily specials galore.

Open since July is this Little India arrival that's now available for takeout. Their menu includes several oshi sushi options, or pressed sushi, and combos served with miso soup and salad.