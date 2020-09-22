Toronto's new street food stall is so popular Jagmeet Singh stopped by for a taste

Jagmeet Singh is a busy man, and when he works up an appetite he visits some truly choice local spots in Toronto.

The latest one he hit up just this past weekend was Chef Harwash at Market 707 on Dundas West, which in its own words is "bringing 110 years of Damascene food to the 6ix."

Photographic evidence of the encounter was posted to the Chef Harwash Instagram page. The market stall serves shawarma, soup, coffee and other Damascene food.

According to Harwash, Singh was in the area checking out small businesses that are surviving the pandemic.

"Jagmeet first commented on the wonderful smell of food as he was walking by. He then took a look at our menu and ordered 'Crazy Damascus Fire Cheese,' which he loved," says Houssam Harwash, owner of Chef Harwash, referring to his Damascene cheese saj (flatbread) with homemade hot pepper sauce.

Harwash says the creation is two layers of crispy saj bread with cheese, hot sauce and signature spices including Kolongi seed.

"[Singh] commented that our food was the best Middle Eastern food in Toronto," says Harwash.

"As Syrian refugees, [we're] trying to start a family business. We're continuing a family tradition here in Canada which started back in Damascus over 100 years ago with my great grandfather."