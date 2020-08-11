Toronto's unique soft serve spot is permanently closing after 10 years

If you're a kefir lover in Toronto, you'll want to know that what might just be one of your favourite shops is closing down.

deKefir specialized in kefir, a soured milk product with eastern European origins which they served up in the form of parfaits, soft serve and smoothies.

The small company took to social media to announce that they have permanently closed their Financial district location in the Path, and will close their Liberty Village location at the end of the month.

"Teresa and I had been working over the options we have to keep our business operating, but in light of the uncertainty in Toronto's financial district and the food and hospitality sector in general, we've chosen to end our ten year run," read the announcement, signed by business owners Teresa and Valerie.

The announcement also thanks their landlords, staff, friends, families and customers.