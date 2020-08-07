Toronto restaurant blasts social media influencer customers for racist remarks

Simit & Chai, a restaurant located on King Street West, which famously serves fresh-baked bagels, tea, coffee, and other Turkish delicacies, has taken to social media in the past few days to describe a recent encounter they experienced at their restaurant.

In a series of Instagram posts, Simit & Chai owners Dee and John Ulgen describe the encounter to their followers.

They allege that two people who run the food Instagram account TwoPickyFoodies visited Simit & Chai over the August long weekend.

TwoPickyFoodies has been a popular Instagram account with more than 35,000 followers and they have a website as well. Their website, according to John, indicated they provide services for small businesses and review them.

After leaving the restaurant, the TwoPickyFoodies posted what the owners of Simit & Chai say was a "completely false and ill-intended review (now deleted) through their Instagram page."

They felt the review was unfair and "a bunch of nonsense."

In the review, TwoPickyFoodies said they waited for more than half an hour for their food and suggested the restaurant wasn't very accessible.

The owners of Simit & Chair explained to blogTO that this is because they moved furniture to the hallway that leads to the washroom to create more room for social distancing.

"Washrooms are not for customers right now. We're operating like we're still in Phase 2 or even Phase 1 - we're just doing takeout so there is no washroom use for customers," John told blogTO.

TwoPickyFoodies also wrote they were unable to find hand sanitizer but the Simit & Chai owners claim the hand sanitizer is kept at the cash, "like any other takeout place," located beside the free masks they provide to customers who don't have them.

In response to the review, the Simit & Chai owners sent TwoPickyFoodies a private message but then were taken aback when the Instagram influencers wrote "clearly there's a cultural component to how you address client inquiries and complaints."

A Toronto restaurant is upset after customers who are also Instagram influencers and teachers at George Brown College gave them a negative review and made comments they felt were racist #Toronto https://t.co/wwZuaDc21u pic.twitter.com/y6yjKpixnj — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2020

"We'll tolerate any sort of criticisms," John told blogTO. "That's how we've grown over the last five years but we don't tolerate racism or looking down upon."

"What does culture have to do with anything? We told them they are not welcome at our store because of their racist behaviour."

John and Dee said the pair apologized and told them they are not racist. They added that they wouldn't come back to the Ulgens' restaurant.

John says he and Dee did not respond.

Instead, John and Dee posted the whole story from their perspective on the Simit & Chai Instagram and as soon as they posted their statement, the TwoPickyFoodies post and Instagram account was deleted along with their Twitter and website.