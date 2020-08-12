Toronto restaurant is now automatically adding 15% tip to takeout orders

A popular Toronto restaurant group is taking the policy of included tips some other spots are adopting a step further by including a 15 per cent gratuity on takeout orders.

"In terms of the Take-Out Gratuity, we work just as hard making the food, just as hard managing the orders, and just as hard relaying the food to you in a safe and timely manner. All the above applies to Take Out as well," reads the latest "Monthly Anthony," the Wilder & Rose restaurant group (Fat Pasha, Schmaltz Appetizing) newsletter.

"When we opened back up it was important to make sure EVERYONE was getting compensated properly. We are much slower than we have ever been; we have fewer seats to fill 'by law' and we will not open up inside until we and our staff are comfortable doing so," the newsletter reads, noting that all staff share equally in gratuities.

The change is something Anthony Rose has already been considering for a while.

"It was hard before and it's so much more difficult now. We very much want all our staff to have the opportunity to be paid a good living wage. With it being slower everywhere it was just getting difficult to survive. Equal tip sharing is something we've thought about for a while," Rose says.

"We have added it as an auto grat instead of including it in the price to be transparent of what is the cost of the dish and what is extra. With this we are still a very low margin business."

So far, not all customers are on board with the new automatic gratuity.

"Some customers are not into it at all," says Rose. "That's OK. We are not for them. A good amount of customers tip on top of the included gratuity. Very much appreciated. Most are into what we are doing. Especially our staff. Everyone is in this together. As of right now, I do not see us changing this policy."