Toronto karaoke bar just reopened without any karaoke

One of downtown Toronto's most popular destinations for singalong entertainment has announced it's reopening this Friday.

But the province's ongoing ban on singing inside private karaoke rooms is forcing Bar+ Karaoke to make a pretty crucial change: no karaoke, for now.

Instead, Bar+ says it'll be reopening solely as a bar with private rooms, offering drinks and eats from their kitchen, and lounges as areas you can book with your friends.

"Instead of mixing with unknown people from other social circles at a crowded bar, relax in the safety of our clean private rooms with your trusted social circle," said the bar.

"Our rooms will be available to sit, relax, and drink/eat in a safe, clean, and private setting. You can still listen to all your favourite jams from our database. Just no karaoke."

Room rates are 50 per cent off, said Bar +, with rooms that can accommodate up to 15 people.

Currently, Stage 3 rules restrict live singing without extensive physical distancing measures like barriers between performers and audience members.

Private karaoke rooms are still banned at this time, though technically karaoke is allowed if done in larger spaces with restrictions like barriers and physical distancing.

Due to the set up of Bar+'s interior, they'll be sticking to operating as just a bar with private rooms. Lounging and sitting in the bar space is still not permitted, and masks are required in all common areas.

"...We will be 'Bar [minus] Karaoke' for a little while," they said.