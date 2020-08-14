Bar known for its DJ nights closes after 10 years in Toronto

A Toronto bar known for its lively DJ scene has closed down.

Camp 4 announced on Instagram in July that it would be closing the doors of its Dundas West space...for now, at least.

A post on Instagram announcing the closure thanks customers, staff and DJs for 10 years of good memories, and says the closure doesn't have anything to do with COVID-19.

According to owner Gani Shqueir, the whole building is under renovation, the Camp 4 space currently papered up, and there was no official last day the business was open.

The renovations only affect the apartments above the businesses in the building, but conducting businesses in those spaces will be impossible while renos are underway.

"Once renos are over we'll see," says Shqueir when it comes to the fate of the bar, saying he's "not a hundred per cent sure" whether they'll reopen or not, and that the Instagram post was meant as a sort of update. "With things opening up again I didn't want people to think anything in particular," he says. "Let the chips fall where they may."

Shqueir is currently busy focusing on other new projects Paris Paris, Nice Nice and The Caddi.