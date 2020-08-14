Toronto is doing DineSafe inspections again and they just closed down a restaurant

As regular services continue to resume in Toronto amid Stage 3, the city is once again conducting DineSafe inspections of local restaurants.

As of Friday morning, one restaurant in the city has been found guilty of having at least one crucial infraction and has had to shut down.

When visiting Shabestan Cafe, located at 6123 Yonge St., at the end of July, inspectors discovered one or more crucial infractions under the Food Premises Regulation that presented an immediate health hazard and could not be corrected during an inspection.

"These infractions must be corrected immediately. An order to close the premises may be issued and/or immediate action must be taken to remove or eliminate the health hazard," notes the city's webpage which explains the different types of DineSafe infractions, of which there are three (minor, significant and crucial).

"A Closed Notice will be issued and must be posted, and other enforcement action will be taken. Crucial infractions are conditions that endanger food directly, such as contamination, time-temperature abuse or lack of safe-to-drink water or any other condition that constitutes a health hazard."

Shabestan Cafe received a closed notice on July 31 after inspectors observed that the "Food premise [was] maintained in [a] manner permitting [a] health hazard."

The restaurant remains closed to this day, and the outcome of the infraction is listed as "pending."