Toronto cafe permanently closes after only a year in business

An adorable Toronto coffee shop that opened barely over a year ago has announced they are now closing for good.

Elvy & Flo was known for its delicious scratch breakfast sandwiches and charming atmosphere, but its owners feel the cafe can't continue on as it was and that the space would be better utilized in other ways.

"Our last day was March 16. Then we had a very successful pop up weekend May 23/24. But the energy generated by having people mingle together was sadly missing. We realize that will be the environment while we manage the risks of coronavirus transmission," says Ann Peel of Elvy & Flo.

"It is not the second living room, kids running around, easy conversation that was our reason to start the cafe. So we thought long and hard about what Toronto and our neighborhood will need in the future. We committed to the use of our space to support our community."

When patios were allowed to open in Toronto during Stage 2, Elvy & Flo chose to stay closed.

The space will become home to Riverdale Activity Centre, a daycare that operator Carolyn Henley says will be able to accommodate babies to four-year-old with baby, toddler and preschool programs. She says anyone who wants to be added to their waitlist can get in touch via email, and that they expect top open before 2021.

"The license application is in and we think it’s a perfect space with lots of light, accessible bathrooms, full commercial kitchen, large playground area," says Peel. "We feel sad but hopeful that our space will continue to serve our community."