Toronto bar plans to change their name because of Dundas Street

Since City of Toronto officials are exploring the renaming of Dundas Street, what will businesses that have the street's name in their title do?

After a petition reached nearly 15,000 signatures asking the city to honour a more appropriate person, place or event instead of a man who worked to delay the abolition of slavery, the city is finally considering the renaming of the infamous street.

Dundas and Carlaw is a local spot in Leslieville best known for its Caesars, beer and corner patio.

The owner told blogTO they had this exact discussion with their team about how they feel having "Dundas" as part of their name.

"We had contemplated changing the name even if the street name does not change," says Jackie Blaic, who is the owner and operator of Dundas and Carlaw. "We really do not want to be associated with the meaning behind the name Dundas."

"We are absolutely on board with the name change. We would like to support change for better days in any way that we can."

But in the current climate, the joint serving up drinks and small eats, just can't afford to change their name or rebrand right now.

At this time, post COVID-19 and being shut down for over three months, "rebranding is just not in the budget," she said.

"Once we can recoup the losses, it will definitely be on our priority list," Blaic told blogTO.