Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
marked toronto

Long-awaited steakhouse won't open in Toronto but this is what's coming instead

Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
A steakhouse that never opened in Toronto is now turning into a totally different restaurant thanks to the people behind a popular oyster and champagne bar

Prime real estate that was supposed to become Brazilian steakhouse Zebu years ago has lain dormant, despite apparent hiring fairs and posts on social media. 

Now it appear Zebu has officially pronounced dead, with the announcement of a different restaurant opening in the space in the fall called Marked by Forthspace Hospitality.

It’s going to be a 10,000-square-foot homage to South American cuisine with a patio, underground cocktail bar, private dining room and a menu with vegetarian, pescatarian and carnivorous options centred around the grill. 

"Walking the space last October we knew it was the ideal location to create a venue with multiple areas that could be enjoyed in different ways depending on the mood of our guests. John Street has always been at the pulse of our ever growing city and we are excited to help shape its new chapter," says Steven Daicos, Co-Founder of Forthspace.

"Today the large space works perfectly to accommodate new social distancing guidelines ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment."

Visitors can also expect high-end drinks with fun options like boozy slushies and bottled cocktails. 

Navigate Design is responsible for the sleek look of the space, set to open Sept. 1.

