Popular burger pop-up is finally opening a permanent location in Toronto

A much-hyped Toronto burger pop-up is finally getting a permanent physical location.

Burger Drops specializes in classic smash burgers and fries and has been operating on a mobile pop-up basis for about two years now, but the time has come for them to put down roots in Liberty Village.

"Liberty Village actually found us! We're fortunate to have friends who support us and can recommend great opportunities. Although we've smashed burgers from Leslieville to The Junction and everywhere in between, we loved the idea of a Liberty Village spot. It's convenient, experiences lots of foot traffic and we're surrounded by residents," says a spokesperson for the Burger Drops team.

"Riding off the success of our socially distanced pickups, securing a physical space was always the next move. As a pop-up, changing addresses week to week was a fun adventure that also had its challenges. Now with the Drop Shop, our team can focus all of our energy on the menu and providing an exceptional experience for our guests."  

The Drop Shop should be opening in September at 116 Atlantic Ave.

