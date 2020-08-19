The owners behind Pai just launched a Thai comfort food pop-up in Toronto

Pai, one of the most popular restaurants in Toronto, just launched a pop-up downtown.

Chef Nuit Regular, the woman behind the menus at the Duncan Street hotspot and a number of other Thai restaurants in the city, has opened a temporary spot called By Chef Nuit.

Running from the kitchen of Kiin, another endeavour by Nuit and her husband Jeff Regular, the pop-up is currently in soft open mode, but will be fully up and running on Adelaide by next week.

"Yes, it's been a pretty downer 2020 so far to say the least," wrote Pai's owners. "So Chef Nuit Regular wanted to do something fun and creative to help lift our foodie spirits."

"Through By Chef Nuit, Chef will be breaking through her constraints of traditional Thai cuisine to bring you... pretty much whatever she feels like."

It'll be a limited menu, starting off with some of Chef Nuit's most popular dishes, but with a comfort food twist.

That means items like like a pad gra prow burger, pad thai wings, tom yum fries, or a massaman beef sandwich.

The pop-up even has its own patio. According to Nuit, the pop-up will start with takeout, delivery through Uber Eats, or pick up.