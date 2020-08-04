Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
roji monster toronto

Monster-themed ice cream chain opening first Toronto location

Shaved ice cream with googly eyes and adorable mochi balls are coming to Toronto next week. 

The Taiwanese brand Roji Monster, which specializes in creature themed desserts, lands in Markham's Langham Square this Friday for its soft opening. 

The chain already has locations in Malaysia, Korea, Australia, the U.S., and China, though this appears to be its first Canadian location.

Roji's signature order is the Monster Ice Cream: a shaved ice dessert perfect for summer that comes in a variety of flavours like Uji Matcha, black sesame, French or mango. 

Known for using milk instead of water, the ruffled shaved ice has eyes made from a crunchy meringue. 

The shop also does waffles, Japanese taiyaki, brick toasts and jiggly raindrop cakes. 

Expect a lot of Susuwatari-inspired decor, à la Totoro, in the new Langham Square store. 

Lead photo by

Roji Korea

