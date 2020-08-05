Japanese chain famous for salted egg yolk croissants opening first Toronto location

Buttery, flaky Japanese croissants are about to hit Toronto, so get ready for some savoury goodness.

Hazukido, a bakery specializing in artisanal croissants, is about to open its first Canadian location with a store in Toronto's Atrium on Bay.

The shopping centre at Bay and Dundas will join a number of stores in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Macau to sell these layered pastries.

Hazukido is known for a signature folding technique that uses butter from Europe and flour from Japan, offering more than 15 croissant flavours.

That includes croissants filled with salted egg, Aomori Sun Fuji apples from Japan, or even cod roe. You can also get boxes of these glazed beauties, if the menu from other international locations is anything to go by.

The brand hasn't released an exact date for its opening yet, but when they do, the advice is to eat your croissant directly after ordering, for ultimate freshness.