Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hazukido toronto

Japanese chain famous for salted egg yolk croissants opening first Toronto location

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Buttery, flaky Japanese croissants are about to hit Toronto, so get ready for some savoury goodness. 

Hazukido, a bakery specializing in artisanal croissants, is about to open its first Canadian location with a store in Toronto's Atrium on Bay. 

The shopping centre at Bay and Dundas will join a number of stores in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Macau to sell these layered pastries. 

Hazukido is known for a signature folding technique that uses butter from Europe and flour from Japan, offering more than 15 croissant flavours. 

That includes croissants filled with salted egg, Aomori Sun Fuji apples from Japan, or even cod roe. You can also get boxes of these glazed beauties, if the menu from other international locations is anything to go by. 

The brand hasn't released an exact date for its opening yet, but when they do, the advice is to eat your croissant directly after ordering, for ultimate freshness. 

Lead photo by

hazukido

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto strip clubs are starting to reopen with safety measures in place

Japanese chain famous for salted egg yolk croissants opening first Toronto location

Server fired for using racial slur at Pakistani restaurant in Toronto

KFC is bringing its vegan fried chicken to Canada

Toronto restaurant known for its brunch and fried chicken has permanently closed

Toronto ice cream joint Dutch Dreams can't escape feud with neighbours

Monster-themed ice cream chain opening first Toronto location

This is what opening weekend on King West was like as Toronto entered Stage 3