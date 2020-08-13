Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
don alfonso toronto

Award-winning Toronto restaurant helmed by Michelin star chefs has closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

An award-winning Italian restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed at their current location, the heritage building where it's housed being developed into condos.

Don Alfonso 1890 has won over half a dozen presitigious national and international awards, and served exquisitely over-the-top tasting menus and innovative cocktails in a breathtaking space.

"The restaurant initially closed its doors on March 16th due to government mandated closures related to COVID-19 and was unable to qualify for the various government support programs, as the annual payroll was over $1.5M and the gross monthly rent was over $50,000," reads an official release.

"The heritage building that houses Don Alfonso 1890 is currently owned by a company based in China, who recently purchased the property for a
condo development. Based on these factors, along with the uncertainty of the hospitality industry going forward, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto will not reopen at this location."

Close to 100 full-time and part-time jobs have been lost as a result. Rosewater Room, an intimate event space situated atop Don Alfonso, has also closed.

"I want to again thank Michelin Star Chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino and the entire team at Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto for all that we accomplished during the two years we were open," says Nick Di Donato, President and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group. 

"We are working on new plans to reopen the concept in Toronto, as I feel strongly our culinary scene warrants something as unique as Don Alfonso 1890."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Award-winning Toronto restaurant helmed by Michelin star chefs has closed

Taco Beach is Toronto's hottest new patio pop-up

Toronto bar says it's permanently closing after 74 years

Toronto restaurant is now automatically adding 15% tip to takeout orders

Popular burger pop-up is finally opening a permanent location in Toronto

Toronto's unique soft serve spot is permanently closing after 10 years

Two more restaurants in Toronto just got rid of tipping

The history of ice cream trucks in Toronto