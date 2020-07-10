Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
milk vegan gelato

Toronto's new gelato joint is giving away free scoops this weekend

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The only thing better than gelato is free gelato and soon all your dreams will come true. 

Toronto's new vegan gelato joint M!LK Vegan Gelato at 536 Queen St. West will be giving away their goods all weekend long to celebrate their grand opening. 

Starting at 1 p.m. the gelato shop will be giving away scoops of their plant-based gelato to the first 20 people who visit on both July 11 and 12. No other purchase is necessary. Just visit, collect and eat. 

The gelato will be available in 16 flavours including blue vanilla, matcha, Oreo and ginger tumeric. 

Lead photo by

Milk

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's original vegan and raw food restaurant is closing after almost two decades

Toronto fruit market destroyed by fire is finally reopening

Toronto's new gelato joint is giving away free scoops this weekend

Toronto's massive food hall and outdoor patio is open again

Toronto man uses LCBO bag as face mask to shop at No Frills

Win an I Miss Montreal Food prize pack

Drake just revealed what might be his favourite Jamaican patties in Toronto

Uber Eats and Ritual drop controversial Toronto restaurant