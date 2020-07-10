Toronto's new gelato joint is giving away free scoops this weekend

The only thing better than gelato is free gelato and soon all your dreams will come true.

Toronto's new vegan gelato joint M!LK Vegan Gelato at 536 Queen St. West will be giving away their goods all weekend long to celebrate their grand opening.

Starting at 1 p.m. the gelato shop will be giving away scoops of their plant-based gelato to the first 20 people who visit on both July 11 and 12. No other purchase is necessary. Just visit, collect and eat.

The gelato will be available in 16 flavours including blue vanilla, matcha, Oreo and ginger tumeric.