Toronto grocery stores start to loosen COVID-19 restrictions
As the COVID-19 situation evolves, so do the policies of different establishments. Some businesses have put stricter rules in place since the start of the pandemic but others have started to loosen up.
Longo’s, a grocery chain in Ontario, put out a store update of new procedures that have been in effect as of July 2.
As the COVID-19 situation evolves, so do our policies and procedures, all in the interest of safely providing you with the best possible shopping experience. For full details, please visit our website. • Reusable bags are allowed, however please keep the bags in your cart at all times and do not pack items into them while shopping. We ask that you also bag your own groceries at checkout. • We are back to accepting returns. For full details on our return policy, please visit our website. • Contactless payments are still encouraged but we now accept cash at all check outs. • Guests are no longer required to shop alone, but please note that we are still limiting the total number of Guests in the store at any one time. • Service areas have reopened with new safety procedures, offering freshly sliced deli meats, custom cut steaks, a wide selection of baked goods and personalized cakes. • Feedback from Guests suggests everyone needs a little help with cooking. We continue to expand our Kitchen offering of freshly prepared meals. Come in and see what’s new! • Face covering and masks remain required. We continue to offer single-use masks at the door, with net proceeds going to the local food bank. • Elevated cleaning and sanitization procedures, social distancing measures and wellness screening remain in effect. For full details on our COVID-19 response, please visit our website.
According to the update, these new policies and procedures are to make shopping easier but health and safety remain their top priority.
Some of the changes include shoppers being allowed to bring and use reusable bags, make returns, and shop with a friend or family member.
The total number of shoppers in the store will still be limited. Contactless payment remains encouraged but cash will now be accepted.
Deli and bakery counters have reopened and freshly prepared meals will be back in stock.
While some of these rules begin to loosen, wearing a face mask or covering is still mandatory and social distancing measures must be followed.
While Longo’s may be relaxing some restrictions, it appears not all stores are loosening their rules.
Just last week, Rabba Fine Foods posted a photo of what they’re doing to protect their customers.
Here at Rabba, we're committed to your safety. Here are three things we are doing to minimize any risk in our stores: 1️⃣ Wearing masks and gloves 2️⃣ We've installed glass shields at each cash 3️⃣ Following all WHO guidelines for sanitization #essentialworkers #flattenthecurve
Rabba staff must wear masks and gloves in their stores, glass shields were installed at each cash register, and they are following all WHO sanitation guidelines.
Metro has also kept COVID-19 guidelines similar to those of Rabba Fine Foods.
According to their website, their stores are still being cleaned regularly, their bulk counters and olive bars remain temporarily closed, and they still recommend one person per household to go in the store at a time.
