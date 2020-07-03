Toronto grocery stores start to loosen COVID-19 restrictions

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, so do the policies of different establishments. Some businesses have put stricter rules in place since the start of the pandemic but others have started to loosen up.

Longo’s, a grocery chain in Ontario, put out a store update of new procedures that have been in effect as of July 2.

According to the update, these new policies and procedures are to make shopping easier but health and safety remain their top priority.

Some of the changes include shoppers being allowed to bring and use reusable bags, make returns, and shop with a friend or family member.

The total number of shoppers in the store will still be limited. Contactless payment remains encouraged but cash will now be accepted.

Deli and bakery counters have reopened and freshly prepared meals will be back in stock.

While some of these rules begin to loosen, wearing a face mask or covering is still mandatory and social distancing measures must be followed.

While Longo’s may be relaxing some restrictions, it appears not all stores are loosening their rules.

Just last week, Rabba Fine Foods posted a photo of what they’re doing to protect their customers.

Rabba staff must wear masks and gloves in their stores, glass shields were installed at each cash register, and they are following all WHO sanitation guidelines.

Metro has also kept COVID-19 guidelines similar to those of Rabba Fine Foods.

According to their website, their stores are still being cleaned regularly, their bulk counters and olive bars remain temporarily closed, and they still recommend one person per household to go in the store at a time.