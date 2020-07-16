Toronto gelato joint known for its fancy desserts is closing after less than a year

A Toronto source for macaron gelato sandwiches and other fancy desserts is closing its doors just as a summer heat wave is about to hit.

L'Arc en Ciel was known for handcrafting flavours on site like yuzu, matcha and mango and using them to make gelato sundaes, gelato cakes, gelato sandwiches and other eye-popping inventions.

The gelato shop announced on their Instagram today that their last day would be this Sunday, July 19.

"We're sorry to announce that we will not be able to continue to run L'ARC EN CIEL any longer," they wrote.

"We sincerely thank all of our customers who supported us and appreciated the desserts that we made. And we hope that the future will be bright for everyone!"