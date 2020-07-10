Toronto fruit market destroyed by fire is finally reopening

Months after a fire that forced it to close, Kensington Fruit Market is reopening at last.

The beloved produce store at the corner of St. Andrew Street has announced that, after extensive repairs, they'll be back in business tomorrow.

We are very excited to finally announce that we plan to re-open on Saturday, July 11th! We are incredibly thankful and... Posted by Kensington Fruit Market on Thursday, July 9, 2020

It's been a slow process for the business, which had to do a full store revamp after a fire in late January that saw major damages to the shop.

We're working as hard as we can, but it's been a slow process. pic.twitter.com/Wf4uEamtfe — Kensington Fruit Market (@KensingtonFruit) February 21, 2020

The shop's been boarded up while owners redid everything, from rebuilding tables and displays to cleaning AC units.

They've also added glass barriers, floor markings, and staff will be decked out in PPE, says the shop.

We are currently working on rebuilding our tables and displays, we are very happy to see the place come together after a lot of hard work. We're excited to soon be able to open up to go back to serving our community!



We continue to hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/VgcKtvq6HD — Kensington Fruit Market (@KensingtonFruit) May 23, 2020

As fruit markets are the backbone of Kensington, the shop has been sorely missed. But judging by the pictures they've shared so far, things are looking fresh.