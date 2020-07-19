Toronto cafe popular for its baked goods suddenly shuts down

A local coffee shop and art gallery which displays local talent and serves fair trade coffee and freshly baked goods, seems to be mysteriously closed.

Flying Pony, which has the slogan "come for the art and stay for the coffee" is located on Gerrard Street East in Little India in a colourful building next to the Instagrammable You are Here mural.

"We miss all our regulars & we look forward to seeing you in person, soon under less stressful arrangements as we approach the turn to normality," the post on their Instagram and Facebook said.

As of today, both posts are getting comments from followers wondering if the shop will ever actually reopen.

Locals were looking forward to the shop's reopening but earlier this week the interior was gutted with nothing left inside.

One Facebook user commented, "Hi - walked by today and it looks like the entire interior has been ripped out. Please reassure all your fans that you will open again - would be a major loss to the neighbourhood."

A local boxing instructor in Toronto commented on the Instagram post, "I went by today and everything was empty. This doesn’t look like a good sign."

Someone close to Flying Pony told blogTO that "Pony has been under new ownership since early July and the previous owner has retired."

The person says they don’t know many details but were told that the cafe could someday return with a new look and offerings.

"I love Pony and would love it to stay being a great community hub in the neighbourhood," the person told blogTO.